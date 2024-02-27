C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
C.T. Pan looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Pan's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Pan's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he finished 16th after posting a score of E.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Pan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of 1.033 in his past five tournaments.
Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pan put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.196 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranked 132nd, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pan had a 0.247 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pan's -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 110th on TOUR last season, and his 29.44 putts-per-round average ranked 158th. He broke par 21.29% of the time (128th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|70.51%
|63.64%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|128
|21.29%
|19.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|12.63%
Pan's Best Finishes
- Pan teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Last season Pan's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished third at the RBC Canadian Open.
- With 308 points last season, Pan finished 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.898.
- Pan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.471.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.586. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.894, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023. That ranked third in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.196
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.247
|-1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.054
|1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.015
|1.033
Pan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|4
|67-66-68-62
|-21
|135
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.