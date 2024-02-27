C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting.