PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    C.T. Pan looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Pan's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In Pan's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he finished 16th after posting a score of E.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Pan's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of 1.033 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Pan put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.196 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranked 132nd, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pan had a 0.247 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pan's -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 110th on TOUR last season, and his 29.44 putts-per-round average ranked 158th. He broke par 21.29% of the time (128th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance132296.6292.0
    Greens in Regulation %1370.51%63.64%
    Putts Per Round15829.4427.0
    Par Breakers12821.29%19.70%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%12.63%

    Pan's Best Finishes

    • Pan teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Last season Pan's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished third at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • With 308 points last season, Pan finished 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.898.
    • Pan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.471.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.586. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.894, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.1960.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.247-1.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0541.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0900.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0151.033

    Pan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-70+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson467-66-68-62-21135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open370-66-66-70-16145
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.