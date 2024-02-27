Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Last time out at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Byeong Hun An posted a 16th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches trying for a better finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- An's average finish has been 13th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- An last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of -5.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
An's Recent Performances
- An has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -14.
- Byeong Hun An has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging 3.840 Strokes Gained: Total.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- An delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.447 last season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranked eighth, while his 52.2% driving accuracy average ranked 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An ranked 98th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.048, while he ranked 170th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.13%.
- On the greens, An's -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 144th last season, while he averaged 28.03 putts per round (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|315.6
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|64.13%
|73.10%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|28.03
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|63
|22.80%
|30.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.59%
|14.33%
An's Best Finishes
- Last season An played 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
- Last season An had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished second with a score of -27 (four shots back of the winner).
- An placed 37th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points last season.
An's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.197.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.575 (he finished second in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.616.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.899, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked second in the field.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.447
|1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.048
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.396
|1.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.194
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.698
|3.840
An's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|68-71-73-74
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|92
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
