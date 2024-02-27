Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

An has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.

An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -14.

Byeong Hun An has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, An is averaging 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting.