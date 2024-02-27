PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Last time out at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Byeong Hun An posted a 16th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for An at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • An's average finish has been 13th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • An last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of -5.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    An's Recent Performances

    • An has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -14.
    • Byeong Hun An has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging 3.840 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on An .

    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.447 last season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranked eighth, while his 52.2% driving accuracy average ranked 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An ranked 98th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.048, while he ranked 170th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.13%.
    • On the greens, An's -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 144th last season, while he averaged 28.03 putts per round (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance8315.6307.2
    Greens in Regulation %17064.13%73.10%
    Putts Per Round428.0328.7
    Par Breakers6322.80%30.70%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.59%14.33%

    An's Best Finishes

    • Last season An played 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
    • Last season An had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished second with a score of -27 (four shots back of the winner).
    • An placed 37th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points last season.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.197.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.575 (he finished second in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.616.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.899, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4471.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0480.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.3961.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.1940.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6983.840

    An's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-70-70-73-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4568-71-73-74+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open670-71-68-69-1092
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

