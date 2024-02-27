Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Brendon Todd seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 48th at the par-70 PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in 2022.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Todd has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2022. He finished 48th, posting a score of +4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Todd's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 35th.
- Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 276.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.663 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 1.565 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Todd posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 last season (164th on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.0 yards) ranked 188th, while his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranked eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd ranked 67th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.200, while he ranked 128th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.19%.
- On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|188
|282.0
|276.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|66.19%
|68.71%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|65
|22.76%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.59%
|10.82%
Todd's Best Finishes
- Todd participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Last season Todd's best performance came when he shot -19 and finished second at the John Deere Classic.
- Todd earned 973 points last season, which placed him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.707 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 7.020 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he produced a 4.367 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.315 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.348
|-2.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.200
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.454
|1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.441
|2.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.735
|1.565
Todd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-69-76-69
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.