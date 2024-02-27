PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Brendon Todd seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 48th at the par-70 PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in 2022.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Todd has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2022. He finished 48th, posting a score of +4.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Todd's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 35th.
    • Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 276.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.663 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 1.565 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Todd posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 last season (164th on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.0 yards) ranked 188th, while his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranked eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd ranked 67th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.200, while he ranked 128th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.19%.
    • On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance188282.0276.6
    Greens in Regulation %12866.19%68.71%
    Putts Per Round728.1228.3
    Par Breakers6522.76%23.98%
    Bogey Avoidance711.59%10.82%

    Todd's Best Finishes

    • Todd participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
    • Last season Todd's best performance came when he shot -19 and finished second at the John Deere Classic.
    • Todd earned 973 points last season, which placed him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.707 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 7.020 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he produced a 4.367 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.315 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.348-2.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.2000.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4541.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4412.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.7351.565

    Todd's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3975-69-76-69+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2771-69-74-69-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-67-75-76E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-67-68-75-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-68-65-71-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.