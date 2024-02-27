Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.707 mark ranked 33rd in the field.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 7.020 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he produced a 4.367 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.315 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.