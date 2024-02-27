Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brandt Snedeker struggled, missing the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He is looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Snedeker is playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Snedeker has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished +6 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 283.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Snedeker has an average of -2.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -8.072 Strokes Gained: Total.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.5
|283.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.19%
|46.58%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.35%
|16.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.58%
|17.09%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Snedeker's best performance came when he shot +4 and finished 41st at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Snedeker collected 35 points last season, ranking 221st in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Snedeker produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 0.219. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.352 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker put up his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 3.599. In that event, he finished 53rd.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.212), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.176) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 41st in the field (he finished 41st in that event).
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-8.072
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.