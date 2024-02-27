Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Snedeker produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 0.219. In that event, he missed the cut.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.352 mark ranked 11th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker put up his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 3.599. In that event, he finished 53rd.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.212), which ranked seventh in the field.