Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Wu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.532 Strokes Gained: Putting.