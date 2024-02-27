Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Brandon Wu ended the weekend at -11, good for a 13th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 looking for better results.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Wu has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 14th.
- Wu last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -6.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Wu's Recent Performances
- Wu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.532 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Wu is averaging 2.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season ranked 70th on TOUR, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 84th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.113, while he ranked 49th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.65%.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|56
|22.95%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|13.86%
|11.11%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu participated in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Wu put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished third with a score of -19 (five shots back of the winner).
- Wu's 763 points last season ranked him 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 4.863.
- Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic, ranking third in the field at 7.525. In that event, he finished 14th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu posted his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.716. In that event, he finished 39th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.427, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.159
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.113
|1.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.004
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|1.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.107
|2.400
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-69-71
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-72-73-74
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
