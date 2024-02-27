PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Brandon Wu ended the weekend at -11, good for a 13th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Wu has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 14th.
    • Wu last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -6.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Wu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.532 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Wu is averaging 2.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season ranked 70th on TOUR, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 84th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.113, while he ranked 49th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.65%.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140295.7297.3
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%59.03%
    Putts Per Round7928.9129.4
    Par Breakers5622.95%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance9113.86%11.11%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu participated in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 23 times.
    • Last season Wu put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished third with a score of -19 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Wu's 763 points last season ranked him 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 4.863.
    • Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic, ranking third in the field at 7.525. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu posted his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.716. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.427, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.159-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1131.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.004-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.1611.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.1072.400

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-69-71-646
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5871-72-73-74+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

