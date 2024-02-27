PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Billy Horschel finished 42nd in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, shooting a -2 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 29 - March 3 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Horschel's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Horschel finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Horschel's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Horschel has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Horschel is averaging 2.315 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 1.820 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.224 last season ranked 152nd on TOUR, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel ranked 133rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.122, while he ranked 173rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.06%.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, while he averaged 29.03 putts per round (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance117298.5289.0
    Greens in Regulation %17364.06%60.00%
    Putts Per Round10329.0330.3
    Par Breakers11321.53%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance19017.19%9.63%

    Horschel's Best Finishes

    • Last season Horschel participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Horschel put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -16 (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 485 points last season, Horschel ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.048. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 6.621. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.190. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.771). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.2240.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.1220.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.048-0.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3262.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0281.820

    Horschel's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-75+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5273-74-74-79+129
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

