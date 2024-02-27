Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel finished 42nd in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, shooting a -2 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 29 - March 3 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Horschel's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Horschel finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Horschel's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Horschel has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Horschel is averaging 2.315 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 1.820 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.224 last season ranked 152nd on TOUR, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel ranked 133rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.122, while he ranked 173rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.06%.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, while he averaged 29.03 putts per round (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.5
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|64.06%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|190
|17.19%
|9.63%
Horschel's Best Finishes
- Last season Horschel participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Horschel put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -16 (four shots back of the winner).
- With 485 points last season, Horschel ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.048. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 6.621. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.190. He finished 42nd in that event.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.771). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked fourth in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.224
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.122
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.048
|-0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.326
|2.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.028
|1.820
Horschel's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-74-74-79
|+12
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.