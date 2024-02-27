Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five appearances, Horschel has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.

In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five starts.

Horschel is averaging 2.315 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.