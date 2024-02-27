Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Ben Taylor of England plays a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Ben Taylor seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished fifth at the par-70 PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Taylor has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -9 and finishing fifth.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Taylor finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Taylor finished 64th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished even relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Ben Taylor has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -2.504 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.452 last season, which ranked 181st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor had a -0.085 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor registered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranked 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He broke par 20.18% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|64.78%
|49.15%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.18%
|18.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|15.57%
|14.53%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor last season participated in 34 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 52.9%.
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -14 and finished eighth in that event.
- Taylor earned 592 points last season, which placed him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he posted a 2.924 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.820.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor produced his best performance last season at The Honda Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.306. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.201, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.452
|-1.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.085
|-0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.381
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.122
|-2.504
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|72-71-71-76
|+2
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.