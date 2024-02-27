Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 19: Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course on April 19, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman hits the links February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following a 13th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Silverman has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +2 and missing the cut.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Silverman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Silverman has an average of 3.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 3.995 in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.1
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.73%
|54.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.89
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.90%
|21.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.90%
|12.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman, who played four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those four events, he did not make the cut once.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he produced a 1.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.286. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.844. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 0.929, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (1.163) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.995
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
