Ben Martin Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
After he placed fifth in this tournament in 2023, Ben Martin has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida February 29 - March 3.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Martin has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -9 and finishing fifth.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Martin's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Martin has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Martin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin is averaging -0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 last season, which ranked 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 154th, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranked 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Martin ranked 45th on TOUR with an average of 0.318 per round. Additionally, he ranked 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.23%.
- On the greens, Martin delivered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 91st on TOUR, while he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.92. He broke par 22.60% of the time (71st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.9
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.23%
|49.60%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|8.73%
Martin's Best Finishes
- Martin took part in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
- Last season Martin's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished eighth at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Martin's 387 points last season placed him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he put up a 3.680 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Martin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.077.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.402 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.282, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic. That ranked fifth in the field.
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.048
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.330
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.028
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.065
|-0.773
Martin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-74-72-70
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|70-70-73-67
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
