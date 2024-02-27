Ben Martin Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Martin has an average finish of 47th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Martin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Martin has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.