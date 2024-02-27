Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in the tournament in 2022 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kohles has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +5 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Kohles' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kohles has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 282.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging 0.116 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging -3.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|272.8
|282.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|83.33%
|45.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|20.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|5.56%
|14.53%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kohles' Best Finishes
- Kohles took part in one tournament last season, and he finished in the top 10.
- Last season Kohles' best performance came when he shot -19 and finished fifth at The RSM Classic.
Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.310.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The RSM Classic, where his 4.406 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles delivered his best performance last season at The RSM Classic, ranking 58th in the field at -0.860. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Kohles recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.709, his best mark last season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.564) at The RSM Classic in November 2023. That ranked eighth in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.074
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kohles' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
