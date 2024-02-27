Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 50th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Kohles has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 282.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kohles is averaging 0.116 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.