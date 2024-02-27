Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.

Griffin has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.