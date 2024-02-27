Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Ben Griffin placed 21st in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 29 - March 3 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Griffin has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 21st.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -1.105 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 129th, while his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.332.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 71st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|292.6
|288.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|48.37%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.46%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- While Griffin has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Currently, Griffin has 153 points, placing him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.454.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a -0.278 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin delivered his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.992.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 30th in that event).
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.235
|-0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.332
|-1.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.347
|1.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.176
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.045
|-1.105
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.