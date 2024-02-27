PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Ben Griffin placed 21st in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 29 - March 3 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Griffin has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 21st.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -1.105 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 129th, while his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.332.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 71st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance129292.6288.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%48.37%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.46%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • While Griffin has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Currently, Griffin has 153 points, placing him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.454.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a -0.278 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin delivered his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.992.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.235-0.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.332-1.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.3471.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.176-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.045-1.105

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1469-72-73-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-72-72-73+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

