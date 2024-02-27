Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.435 (he finished 46th in that event).

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.780. He finished 25th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.014. He finished 47th in that tournament.

At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.754, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that event.