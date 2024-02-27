PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    When he hits the links February 29 - March 3, Beau Hossler will aim to build upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2022, he shot E and placed 16th at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hossler has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Hossler last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, finishing 16th with a score of E.
    • With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Hossler's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 2.235 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 2.908 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hossler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 last season, which ranked 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranked 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 158th on TOUR with an average of -0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.87%.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 56th on TOUR last season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranked 20th. He broke par 22.32% of the time (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance57305.3292.7
    Greens in Regulation %10466.87%56.14%
    Putts Per Round2028.3128.7
    Par Breakers8222.32%26.32%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.47%11.11%

    Hossler's Best Finishes

    • Hossler teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 23 times.
    • Last season Hossler put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished second with a score of -8 (six shots back of the winner).
    • Hossler placed 66th in the FedExCup standings with 658 points last season.

    Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.435 (he finished 46th in that event).
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.780. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.014. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.754, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.230-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.263-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2590.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2242.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4502.908

    Hossler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-69-74-73-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-72-68-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-68-70-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-69-72-75E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.