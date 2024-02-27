Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
When he hits the links February 29 - March 3, Beau Hossler will aim to build upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2022, he shot E and placed 16th at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hossler has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 38th.
- Hossler last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, finishing 16th with a score of E.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Hossler's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 2.235 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 2.908 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hossler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 last season, which ranked 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranked 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 158th on TOUR with an average of -0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.87%.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 56th on TOUR last season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranked 20th. He broke par 22.32% of the time (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|305.3
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|66.87%
|56.14%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|82
|22.32%
|26.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.47%
|11.11%
Hossler's Best Finishes
- Hossler teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Hossler put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished second with a score of -8 (six shots back of the winner).
- Hossler placed 66th in the FedExCup standings with 658 points last season.
Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.435 (he finished 46th in that event).
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.780. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.014. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.754, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.230
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.263
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.259
|0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|2.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.450
|2.908
Hossler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.