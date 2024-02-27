PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Last tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Andrew Novak posted an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Novak has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -3.
    • Novak finished 29th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Novak's Recent Performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging -0.510 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 3.354 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 (101st) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.037.
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 72nd last season, while he averaged 28.94 putts per round (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance102299.7294.9
    Greens in Regulation %9767.08%58.52%
    Putts Per Round8628.9429.5
    Par Breakers14420.70%21.85%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.16%11.85%

    Novak's Best Finishes

    • Novak participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Novak's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished eighth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • With 424 points last season, Novak finished 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 2.739. In that tournament, he finished 27th.
    • Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.721.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak produced his best mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.641.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.680), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.010-0.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0372.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1711.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.116-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.3143.354

    Novak's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4468-72-71-72-57
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-75+10--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2772-70-71-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4670-72-72-70-46
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open969-72-70-68-980
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6766-72-70-67-93
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4068-66-74-73+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

