Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Last tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Andrew Novak posted an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches looking for a better finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Novak has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -3.
- Novak finished 29th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Novak's Recent Performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging -0.510 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 3.354 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 (101st) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.037.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 72nd last season, while he averaged 28.94 putts per round (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|299.7
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|67.08%
|58.52%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|144
|20.70%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.16%
|11.85%
Novak's Best Finishes
- Novak participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Novak's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished eighth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- With 424 points last season, Novak finished 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 2.739. In that tournament, he finished 27th.
- Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.721.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak produced his best mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.641.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.680), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked ninth in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.037
|2.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.171
|1.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.116
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.314
|3.354
Novak's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|72-70-71-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|9
|69-72-70-68
|-9
|80
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.