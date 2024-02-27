Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his most recent tournament, Alexander Björk missed the cut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico. He'll be after a better outcome February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Björk's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Björk's Recent Performances
- Björk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Björk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Alexander Björk has averaged 275.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Björk has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Björk has an average of -3.322 in his past five tournaments.
Björk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|281.8
|275.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.75%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.97%
|12.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Best Finishes
- Björk, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Björk's best performance came at The American Express. He shot -23 and finished 11th in that event.
Björk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 72nd in the field with a mark of -2.826. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he produced a 6.100 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk produced his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 71st in the field with a mark of -2.743.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.970), which ranked 30th in the field.
- Björk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.178) in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
Björk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.322
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.