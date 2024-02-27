Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 72nd in the field with a mark of -2.826. He finished 35th in that tournament.

Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he produced a 6.100 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk produced his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 71st in the field with a mark of -2.743.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.970), which ranked 30th in the field.