Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
When he hits the links February 29 - March 3, Alex Smalley will try to improve upon his last performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2022, he shot +5 and finished 55th at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Smalley has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2022. He finished 55th, posting a score of +5.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Smalley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Smalley has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Smalley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.290 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -3.631 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.310 this season (47th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 65th, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.536. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Smalley's -1.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 180th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|300.0
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|44.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.68%
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Currently, Smalley has 45 points, placing him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at 2.350.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.034. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.741 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.310
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.536
|-1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.271
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-1.191
|-1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.689
|-3.631
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|68-71-71-74
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
