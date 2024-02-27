PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links February 29 - March 3, Alex Smalley will try to improve upon his last performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2022, he shot +5 and finished 55th at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Smalley has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2022. He finished 55th, posting a score of +5.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Smalley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Smalley has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Smalley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.290 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -3.631 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.310 this season (47th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 65th, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.536. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -1.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 180th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance65300.0295.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%44.44%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.68%

    Smalley's Best Finishes

    • Smalley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Currently, Smalley has 45 points, placing him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at 2.350.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.034. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.741 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.3100.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.536-1.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.271-0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-1.191-1.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.689-3.631

    Smalley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-73+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6571-75-69-74+14
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2768-71-71-74E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-68+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1873-65-68-71-747
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.