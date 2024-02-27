Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Smalley has an average finish of 48th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Smalley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.290 Strokes Gained: Putting.