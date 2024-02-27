Alex Noren Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Alex Noren enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following a 53rd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Noren has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -1.
- In 2022, Noren finished fifth (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Noren's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Noren has an average finish of 34th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Noren has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 0.924 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 0.847 in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Noren had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.378 last season, which ranked 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranked 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Noren sported a 0.162 mark (74th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Noren registered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.61, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.2
|289.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|66.18%
|59.06%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.61
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|145
|20.65%
|23.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.10%
|7.60%
Noren's Best Finishes
- Last season Noren took part in 28 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Noren's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -22 and finished second in that event.
- Noren earned 437 points last season, which placed him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.318. He finished third in that event.
- Noren produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking third in the field at 7.094. In that event, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 4.265 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.342, his best mark last season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.378
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.162
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.341
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.475
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.601
|0.847
Noren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|73-73-70-75
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.