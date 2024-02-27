Alex Noren Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Noren has an average finish of 34th.

Over his last five tournaments, Noren has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Noren is averaging 0.924 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.