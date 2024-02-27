Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 49th at the par-70 PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Bhatia has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -1 and finishing 49th.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Bhatia is averaging 2.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 3.188 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.389 last season, which ranked 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia had a 0.394 mark (33rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bhatia's -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 183rd last season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranked 139th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.63%
|60.78%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.27
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|29
|24.34%
|28.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.03%
|9.48%
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Last season Bhatia played 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Bhatia had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of -19 (two shots back of the winner).
- Bhatia ranked 103rd in the FedExCup standings with 435 points last season.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.312. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.794. He finished 49th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.164. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.521), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked fourth in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.389
|1.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.394
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.037
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-0.505
|2.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.241
|3.188
Bhatia's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-71-67-65
|-19
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|24
|73-63-72-71
|-9
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.