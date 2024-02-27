Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Adam Svensson looks for better results in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he took 49th shooting -1 in this tournament in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Svensson's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -2, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Svensson last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 49th with a score of -1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Svensson's Recent Performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -1.313 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 1.250 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 37th on TOUR with a mark of 0.508.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 134th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|296.3
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.26%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.74%
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson has played six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Svensson has compiled 211 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.363.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.435 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.412 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.523, which ranked 31st in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.320
|1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.508
|1.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.136
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.356
|-1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.336
|1.250
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-73-69-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-67-75-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.