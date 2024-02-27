PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Svensson looks for better results in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he took 49th shooting -1 in this tournament in 2023.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Svensson's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -2, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Svensson last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 49th with a score of -1.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -1.313 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 1.250 in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 37th on TOUR with a mark of 0.508.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 134th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance93296.3297.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.26%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.74%

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • Svensson has played six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • As of now, Svensson has compiled 211 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.363.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.435 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.412 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.523, which ranked 31st in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.3201.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.5081.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.1360.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.356-1.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3361.250

    Svensson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2472-73-69-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-67-75-71-761
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
