PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Adam Schenk looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last four trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Schenk has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 39th.
    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of -2.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of 1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 0.918 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180, which ranks 73rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 95th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 133rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.334, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance95295.9298.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%53.13%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Schenk, who has 138 points, currently ranks 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 3.246.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.936 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.649. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.656, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1800.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.334-1.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.2090.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.2201.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2750.918

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-75-72-72-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship266-69-70-70-9300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.