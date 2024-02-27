Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Adam Schenk looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last four trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Schenk has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 39th.
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of -2.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of 1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 0.918 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180, which ranks 73rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 95th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 133rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.334, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|295.9
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|53.13%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Schenk, who has 138 points, currently ranks 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 3.246.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.936 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.649. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.656, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.180
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.334
|-1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.209
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.220
|1.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.275
|0.918
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-75-72-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.