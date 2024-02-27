Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Aaron Baddeley enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a 24th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his most recent competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Baddeley missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296.0 (54th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 38th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 280.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Baddeley is averaging 3.976 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging 1.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.586 last season, which ranked 187th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.5 yards) ranked 184th, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley had a -0.055 mark (117th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 31st last season, while he averaged 28.15 putts per round (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|284.5
|280.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.76%
|57.31%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|118
|21.46%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.60%
|8.77%
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Last season Baddeley played 24 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Baddeley put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished seventh with a score of -15 (nine shots back of the winner).
- With 458 points last season, Baddeley finished 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 1.709 (he finished 37th in that event).
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.764.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort last season was in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.192. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.495, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.578) at the 3M Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|187
|-0.586
|-3.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.055
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.479
|1.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.384
|3.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|1.949
Baddeley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-72-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|73-72-74-76
|+7
|3
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|74-66-70-74
|-4
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
