5H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Aaron Baddeley enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a 24th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Baddeley missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296.0 (54th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Baddeley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 38th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 280.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Baddeley is averaging 3.976 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging 1.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Baddeley .

    Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.586 last season, which ranked 187th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.5 yards) ranked 184th, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley had a -0.055 mark (117th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 31st last season, while he averaged 28.15 putts per round (10th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance184284.5280.8
    Greens in Regulation %13965.76%57.31%
    Putts Per Round1028.1528.0
    Par Breakers11821.46%23.98%
    Bogey Avoidance911.60%8.77%

    Baddeley's Best Finishes

    • Last season Baddeley played 24 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Baddeley put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished seventh with a score of -15 (nine shots back of the winner).
    • With 458 points last season, Baddeley finished 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 1.709 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.764.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort last season was in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.192. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.495, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.578) at the 3M Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee187-0.586-3.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.055-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.4791.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3843.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2211.949

    Baddeley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3472-72-73-71E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7273-72-74-76+73
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4674-66-70-74-46
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3970-68-69-70-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2371-65-66-67-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-71-71-67-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
