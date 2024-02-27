Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 1.709 (he finished 37th in that event).

Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.764.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort last season was in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.192. He finished 39th in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.495, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).