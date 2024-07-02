Chris Gotterup betting profile:
Chris Gotterup placed fourth in the in 2022, shooting a 17-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Gotterup has entered the once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 17-under and finishing fourth.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Gotterup's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|4
|65-67-69-66
|-17
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 64th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -2.524 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -3.802 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.9 yards) ranks sixth, while his 50.1% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 160th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.447. Additionally, he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.96%.
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 103rd. He has broken par 24.00% of the time (90th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|312.9
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|65.96%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.04
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.00%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|15.01%
|16.67%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, earning one win .
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Gotterup has collected 410 points, which ranks him 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.431 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.018. In that event, he finished 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.577 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.163
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.447
|-3.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.223
|1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.086
|-2.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.025
|-3.802
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the .
