Chris Gotterup betting profile:

This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.431 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.018. In that event, he finished 35th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.577 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).