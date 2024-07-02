Chez Reavie betting profile:

In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 49th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Reavie is averaging -2.530 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.