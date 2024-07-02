Chez Reavie betting profile:
Chez Reavie shot 10-under and finished 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Reavie's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the .
- In 2023, Reavie finished 35th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Reavie's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|6/30/2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
|7/8/2021
|18
|64-67-69-71
|-13
|7/12/2018
|MC
|73-68
|-1
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -2.530 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.047 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.536 ranks 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 41st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.318, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.52%.
- On the greens, Reavie has registered a -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR, while he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45. He has broken par 24.42% of the time (78th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|284.9
|284.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|66.52%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.45
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.42%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|16.81%
|17.06%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 119 points, Reavie currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 36th in the field at 1.464.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951 (he finished 12th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.536
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.318
|1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.299
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.526
|-2.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.445
|-2.047
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.