Chez Reavie betting profile:

    Chez Reavie shot 10-under and finished 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Reavie at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Reavie's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the .
    • In 2023, Reavie finished 35th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Reavie's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20233569-68-68-69-10
    6/30/2022MC71-71E
    7/8/20211864-67-69-71-13
    7/12/2018MC73-68-1

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 49th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -2.530 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.047 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.536 ranks 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 41st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.318, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.52%.
    • On the greens, Reavie has registered a -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR, while he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45. He has broken par 24.42% of the time (78th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164284.9284.7
    Greens in Regulation %5866.52%69.05%
    Putts Per Round14229.4530.2
    Par Breakers7824.42%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance14216.81%17.06%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 16 tournaments).
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 119 points, Reavie currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 36th in the field at 1.464.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.536-0.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3181.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.299-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.526-2.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.445-2.047

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

