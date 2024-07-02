Chase Johnson betting profile:
Chase Johnson enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, trying for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Corales Puntacana Championship.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Johnson's first time playing at the .
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 12-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chase Johnson has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -6.108 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.4
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.56%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.40
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.56%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.22%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson participated in three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at The Genesis Invitational. He shot 5-over and finished 51st in that event.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.108
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|67-69-72-71
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|51
|72-70-73-74
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the .
