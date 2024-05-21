PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    In his last competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Zach Johnson carded a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last seven appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Johnson has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of even-par.
    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Johnson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC75-74+9
    5/26/20222370-71-67-71-1
    5/27/20213272-68-68-69-3
    6/11/20204372-66-69-69-4
    5/23/2019MC72-75+7
    5/24/2018MC72-74+6

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 2.478 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 2.013 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Johnson .

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.226 this season, which ranks 143rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.028, while he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.17%.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, while he averages 29.35 putts per round (151st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176282.3282.9
    Greens in Regulation %2169.17%68.65%
    Putts Per Round15129.3528.9
    Par Breakers231.39%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.72%11.51%

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Currently, Johnson has 129 points, ranking him 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 10th in the field at 3.802. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.368 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.637, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.226-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.028-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.013-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4422.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2582.013

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-75+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-66-69-65-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-69-68-74-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.