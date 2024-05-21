Zach Johnson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
In his last competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Zach Johnson carded a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge trying for a better finish.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last seven appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Johnson has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of even-par.
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Johnson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|5/26/2022
|23
|70-71-67-71
|-1
|5/27/2021
|32
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|6/11/2020
|43
|72-66-69-69
|-4
|5/23/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|5/24/2018
|MC
|72-74
|+6
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 2.478 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 2.013 in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.226 this season, which ranks 143rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.028, while he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.17%.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, while he averages 29.35 putts per round (151st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|282.3
|282.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.17%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.35
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|2
|31.39%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.72%
|11.51%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Currently, Johnson has 129 points, ranking him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 10th in the field at 3.802. In that event, he finished 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.368 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.637, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.226
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.028
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.013
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.442
|2.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.258
|2.013
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-66-69-65
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.