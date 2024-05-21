Zach Johnson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 10th in the field at 3.802. In that event, he finished 20th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.368 mark ranked 18th in the field.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.637, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.