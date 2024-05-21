PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished 40th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Smalley's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Smalley last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 40th with a score of 1-over.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Smalley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20234070-71-68-72+1
    5/26/20222772-66-69-73E

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Smalley has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Smalley is averaging -1.442 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging 1.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.236 ranks 60th on TOUR this season, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 87th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.057, while he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.62%.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 180th this season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranks 179th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52302.5305.7
    Greens in Regulation %4867.62%71.88%
    Putts Per Round17929.8929.8
    Par Breakers10524.76%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12615.87%10.42%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has participated in 16 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 31.3%.
    • As of now, Smalley has accumulated 178 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.133 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2361.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0570.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.2640.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.857-1.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.8281.206

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.