Alex Smalley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished 40th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Smalley's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Smalley last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 40th with a score of 1-over.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Smalley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|5/26/2022
|27
|72-66-69-73
|E
Smalley's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Smalley has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Smalley is averaging -1.442 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging 1.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.236 ranks 60th on TOUR this season, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 87th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.057, while he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.62%.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 180th this season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranks 179th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|302.5
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|67.62%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|29.89
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|105
|24.76%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.87%
|10.42%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has participated in 16 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 31.3%.
- As of now, Smalley has accumulated 178 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.133 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.236
|1.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.057
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.264
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.857
|-1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.828
|1.206
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.