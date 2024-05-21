Alex Smalley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928.

Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.133 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.