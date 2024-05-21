PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after a better result May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In the past five years, this is Stanger's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Stanger's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Stanger has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Stanger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Jimmy Stanger has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger is averaging -2.234 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stanger is averaging -3.867 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.578 (12th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.7 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger sports a -0.630 average that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stanger has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 28.82% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40304.7303.1
    Greens in Regulation %8466.15%62.96%
    Putts Per Round14329.2229.8
    Par Breakers1728.82%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.28%16.67%

    Stanger's best finishes

    • Stanger has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Stanger sits 111th in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.

    Stanger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006.
    • Stanger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 27th in the field at 2.401. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger delivered his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.538.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.594, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 35th in the field.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5781.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.630-2.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.0930.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.315-2.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.459-3.867

    Stanger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American Express1465-66-66-69-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3868-68-71-70-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-71-67-69-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-67-70-1883
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-73-71-69-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-68-72-68-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

