Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five tournaments, Stanger has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Stanger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Jimmy Stanger has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Stanger is averaging -2.234 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.