Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
In his last competition, Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after a better result May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In the past five years, this is Stanger's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Stanger's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Stanger has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Stanger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Jimmy Stanger has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger is averaging -2.234 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stanger is averaging -3.867 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.578 (12th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.7 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger sports a -0.630 average that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 28.82% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|304.7
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|66.15%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.22
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|17
|28.82%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.28%
|16.67%
Stanger's best finishes
- Stanger has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Stanger sits 111th in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.
Stanger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006.
- Stanger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 27th in the field at 2.401. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger delivered his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.538.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.594, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 35th in the field.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.578
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.630
|-2.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.093
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.315
|-2.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.459
|-3.867
Stanger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|65-66-66-69
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|68-68-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-71-67-69
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-18
|83
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-68-72-68
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
