Zac Blair betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Zac Blair of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Zac Blair hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 53rd-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Blair's average finish has been 55th, and his average score 1-under, over his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Blair missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Blair's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|6/11/2020
|55
|71-65-75-68
|-1
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Blair has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 274.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Blair is averaging -2.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.516 (169th) this season, while his average driving distance of 274.5 yards ranks 184th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.281.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|274.5
|274.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|61.85%
|53.24%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.63
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|78
|25.74%
|13.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.74%
|15.74%
Blair's best finishes
- While Blair has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 128 points, Blair currently sits 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.070 mark ranked in the field.
- Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.246, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 30th in the field.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.516
|-1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.281
|-2.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.347
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.077
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.527
|-2.735
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-3
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.