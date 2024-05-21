Zac Blair betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five appearances, Blair has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 274.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting.