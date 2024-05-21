PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Wesley Bryan looks for better results in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he placed 71st shooting 1-over in this tournament in 2018.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Bryan's average finish has been 60th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Bryan last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2018, finishing 71st with a score of 1-over.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Bryan's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/24/20187169-73-66-73+1

    Bryan's recent performances

    • Bryan has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -16 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wesley Bryan has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bryan has an average of -1.460 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -2.966 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bryan .

    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103299.6296.0
    Greens in Regulation %15964.93%70.24%
    Putts Per Round5228.6328.8
    Par Breakers3024.31%26.19%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%12.30%

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Last season Bryan took part in 18 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times (38.9%).
    • Last season Bryan's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 21-under and finished second in that event.
    • Bryan ranked 196th in the FedExCup standings with 104 points last season.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.446-0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.423-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.278-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.483-1.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.074-2.966

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-74+3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2465-73-69-67-1422
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7072-66-72-73+33
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

