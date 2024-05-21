Webb Simpson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Webb Simpson hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed 27th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2022.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Simpson's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 4-under, over his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Simpson finished 27th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2022).
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Simpson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|27
|66-69-73-72
|E
|6/11/2020
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|5/24/2018
|MC
|70-73
|+3
Simpson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 41st.
- Simpson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Webb Simpson has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -1.105 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of 0.555 in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.281 ranks 47th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Simpson ranks 143rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.337, while he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
- On the greens, Simpson's -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, and his 28.48 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.9
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|61.11%
|58.02%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.48
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|177
|20.31%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|14.94%
|16.67%
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson, who has played eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Simpson sits 128th in the FedExCup standings with 163 points.
Simpson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.360 (he finished 45th in that event).
- Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.195. He finished 66th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.129, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Simpson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 45th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.281
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.337
|-1.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.469
|2.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.410
|-1.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.003
|0.555
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|70-66-69-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|105
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
