Webb Simpson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.360 (he finished 45th in that event).

Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.195. He finished 66th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.315.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.129, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.