Webb Simpson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Webb Simpson hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed 27th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2022.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Simpson's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 4-under, over his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Simpson finished 27th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2022).
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Simpson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/26/20222766-69-73-72E
    6/11/2020MC73-69+2
    5/24/2018MC70-73+3

    Simpson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 41st.
    • Simpson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Webb Simpson has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -1.105 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of 0.555 in his past five tournaments.
    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.281 ranks 47th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Simpson ranks 143rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.337, while he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
    • On the greens, Simpson's -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, and his 28.48 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.9297.8
    Greens in Regulation %17161.11%58.02%
    Putts Per Round5228.4828.0
    Par Breakers17720.31%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance9714.94%16.67%

    Simpson's best finishes

    • Simpson, who has played eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Simpson sits 128th in the FedExCup standings with 163 points.

    Simpson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.360 (he finished 45th in that event).
    • Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.195. He finished 66th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.315.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.129, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Simpson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 45th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2810.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.337-1.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4692.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.410-1.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.0030.555

    Simpson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5270-66-69-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship567-69-68-63-13105
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-68-68-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6665-70-72-69-44
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-68-69-618
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-71-70-75+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-71-72+16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4573-67-75-72-110
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4271-70-69-69-518
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2470-73-71-71+170

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

