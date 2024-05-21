PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Vincent Norrman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vincent Norrman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Vincent Norrman finished 48th in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 2-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .

    Latest odds for Norrman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Norrman finished 48th (with a score of 2-over) in his lone appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in recent years (in 2023).
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Norrman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20234870-71-71-70+2

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Norrman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
    • Vincent Norrman has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman has an average of -2.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -4.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Norrman .

    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.298, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranks 14th, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 154th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.403, while he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.31%.
    • On the greens, Norrman's -1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 183rd on TOUR this season, and his 31.06 putts-per-round average ranks 184th. He has broken par 19.97% of the time (179th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14309.5311.6
    Greens in Regulation %1270.31%63.89%
    Putts Per Round18431.0630.2
    Par Breakers17919.97%14.68%
    Bogey Avoidance15016.84%15.87%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Norrman has 36 points, ranking him 187th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.475 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.375). That ranked 50th in the field.
    • Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2980.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.403-0.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.329-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-1.058-2.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.492-4.065

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-71-71-70+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2471-69-69-65-1434
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship166-67-67-66-33300
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5973-70-74-69-69
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.