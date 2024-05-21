Vincent Norrman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Vincent Norrman finished 48th in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 2-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Norrman finished 48th (with a score of 2-over) in his lone appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in recent years (in 2023).
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Norrman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 64th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Norrman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman has an average of -2.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -4.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.298, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranks 14th, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 154th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.403, while he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.31%.
- On the greens, Norrman's -1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 183rd on TOUR this season, and his 31.06 putts-per-round average ranks 184th. He has broken par 19.97% of the time (179th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|309.5
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.31%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|184
|31.06
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|179
|19.97%
|14.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.84%
|15.87%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Norrman has 36 points, ranking him 187th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890. He missed the cut in that event.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.475 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.375). That ranked 50th in the field.
- Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.298
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.403
|-0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.329
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-1.058
|-2.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.492
|-4.065
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.