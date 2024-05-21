Vincent Norrman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 64th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Norrman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.

Vincent Norrman has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Norrman has an average of -2.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.