Victor Perez betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Victor Perez looks to perform better in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge than the last time he played in this tournament in 2020 when he failed to make the cut.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Perez has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Perez's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/11/2020
|MC
|71-74
|+5
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging -0.124 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.248 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.9 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez owns a 0.280 average that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 71.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez's -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 149th on TOUR this season, and his 29.72 putts-per-round average ranks 172nd. He has broken par 21.14% of the time (169th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|298.9
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.14%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|29.72
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|169
|21.14%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.27%
|13.27%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 209 points, Perez currently sits 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 2.518. In that event, he finished 46th.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.257 (he finished 17th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.302). That ranked 25th in the field.
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.248
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.280
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.058
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.355
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.115
|0.634
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.