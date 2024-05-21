Victor Perez betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Perez has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Perez is averaging -0.124 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.