1H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Victor Perez looks to perform better in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge than the last time he played in this tournament in 2020 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Perez has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Perez's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/11/2020MC71-74+5

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging -0.124 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.248 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.9 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez owns a 0.280 average that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 71.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez's -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 149th on TOUR this season, and his 29.72 putts-per-round average ranks 172nd. He has broken par 21.14% of the time (169th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85298.9301.4
    Greens in Regulation %971.14%67.59%
    Putts Per Round17229.7229.6
    Par Breakers16921.14%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance3913.27%13.27%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • With 209 points, Perez currently sits 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 2.518. In that event, he finished 46th.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.257 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.302). That ranked 25th in the field.
    • Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2480.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2800.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.058-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.355-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1150.634

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-68-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4174-71-71-70+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

