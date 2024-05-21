Tyson Alexander betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Alexander missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Alexander's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
Alexander's recent performances
- Alexander has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Alexander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander has an average of 2.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -0.057 Strokes Gained: Total.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.359 ranks 157th on TOUR this season, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.161.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, while he averages 28.59 putts per round (65th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|300.6
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|63.53%
|60.49%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.59
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|120
|24.07%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.24%
|14.20%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
- With 121 points, Alexander currently ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596 (he finished 16th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.547), which ranked third in the field.
- Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.359
|-1.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.161
|-1.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.145
|0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.454
|2.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.078
|-0.057
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.