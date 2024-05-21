Tyson Alexander betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258.

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596 (he finished 16th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.547), which ranked third in the field.