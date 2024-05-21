PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyson Alexander betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Alexander missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Alexander's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC72-70+2

    Alexander's recent performances

    • Alexander has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Alexander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander has an average of 2.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -0.057 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.359 ranks 157th on TOUR this season, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.161.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, while he averages 28.59 putts per round (65th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65300.6302.9
    Greens in Regulation %13963.53%60.49%
    Putts Per Round6528.5928.0
    Par Breakers12024.07%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.24%14.20%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 14 tournaments).
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
    • With 121 points, Alexander currently ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.547), which ranked third in the field.
    • Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.359-1.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.161-1.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1450.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4542.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.078-0.057

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

