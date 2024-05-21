Tyler Duncan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 46th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.

Duncan is averaging -1.921 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.