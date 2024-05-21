Tyler Duncan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Colonial Country Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Duncan has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Duncan's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|5/26/2022
|15
|71-67-72-67
|-3
|6/11/2020
|38
|65-70-70-70
|-5
|5/24/2018
|71
|72-69-71-69
|+1
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Duncan is averaging -1.921 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.261 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 this season (36th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 128th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 160th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.459, while he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, and his 29.70 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|293.1
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.67%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.70
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.85%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.70%
|11.11%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- With 64 points, Duncan currently sits 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.796 (he finished 65th in that tournament).
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 51st in the field (he finished 51st in that tournament).
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.344
|1.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.459
|-1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.006
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.591
|-1.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.699
|-1.261
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.