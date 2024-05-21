PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Colonial Country Club.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Duncan has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 41st.
    • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Duncan's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC75-71+6
    5/26/20221571-67-72-67-3
    6/11/20203865-70-70-70-5
    5/24/20187172-69-71-69+1

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Duncan is averaging -1.921 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.261 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 this season (36th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 128th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 160th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.459, while he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, and his 29.70 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128293.1295.0
    Greens in Regulation %6966.67%65.63%
    Putts Per Round17129.7029.3
    Par Breakers15821.85%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.70%11.11%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • With 64 points, Duncan currently sits 172nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.796 (he finished 65th in that tournament).
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 51st in the field (he finished 51st in that tournament).

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3441.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.459-1.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0060.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.591-1.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.699-1.261

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

