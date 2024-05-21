Troy Merritt betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt will play May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he placed 40th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 7-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Merritt has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 1-under.
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Merritt's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|5/26/2022
|57
|73-66-72-74
|+5
|5/27/2021
|7
|68-71-69-65
|-7
|6/11/2020
|MC
|73-71
|+4
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Merritt has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Troy Merritt has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has an average of 1.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of 0.858 in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.215 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.0 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 94th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.004, while he ranks 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.50%.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|290.0
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|65.50%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.45
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|62
|26.32%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.77%
|13.19%
Merritt's best finishes
- Although Merritt has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Merritt ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 151 points.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 58th in that event).
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.941 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.215
|-1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.004
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.217
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.055
|1.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.050
|0.858
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.