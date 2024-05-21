Troy Merritt betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Merritt has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Merritt has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.

Troy Merritt has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Merritt has an average of 1.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.