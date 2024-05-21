PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Troy Merritt betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Troy Merritt will play May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he placed 40th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 7-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Merritt has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Merritt's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC68-75+3
    5/26/20225773-66-72-74+5
    5/27/2021768-71-69-65-7
    6/11/2020MC73-71+4

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Merritt has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Troy Merritt has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt has an average of 1.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of 0.858 in his past five tournaments.
    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.215 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.0 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 94th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.004, while he ranks 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.50%.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150290.0292.4
    Greens in Regulation %10165.50%63.19%
    Putts Per Round4828.4528.4
    Par Breakers6226.32%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance8914.77%13.19%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Although Merritt has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Merritt ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 151 points.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 58th in that event).
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.941 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.215-1.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0040.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.2170.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0551.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0500.858

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
