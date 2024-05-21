Tony Finau betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that tournament.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.279, which ranked 34th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.