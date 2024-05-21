PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tony Finau betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Tony Finau enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after an 18th-place finish at the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last six trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Finau has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 16th.
    • Finau missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Finau's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC72-70+2
    5/26/2022471-68-67-67-7
    5/27/20212069-67-68-72-4
    6/11/20202368-69-67-68-8
    5/23/2019264-68-71-68-9

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Finau is averaging -1.445 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 4.629 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.151 this season (71st on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 18th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks fourth on TOUR with a mark of 0.796.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.36 putts per round (152nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18308.4316.4
    Greens in Regulation %1570.25%70.28%
    Putts Per Round15229.3629.9
    Par Breakers5026.79%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8314.57%14.44%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times (92.3%).
    • Finau, who has 743 points, currently ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.279, which ranked 34th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1510.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7963.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2241.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.419-1.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7534.629

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-5100

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

