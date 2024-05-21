1H AGO
Tony Finau betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Tony Finau enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after an 18th-place finish at the PGA Championship.
Latest odds for Finau at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last six trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Finau has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 16th.
- Finau missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Finau's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|5/26/2022
|4
|71-68-67-67
|-7
|5/27/2021
|20
|69-67-68-72
|-4
|6/11/2020
|23
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|5/23/2019
|2
|64-68-71-68
|-9
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Finau is averaging -1.445 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 4.629 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.151 this season (71st on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 18th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks fourth on TOUR with a mark of 0.796.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.36 putts per round (152nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|308.4
|316.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|70.25%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.36
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|50
|26.79%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.57%
|14.44%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times (92.3%).
- Finau, who has 743 points, currently ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that tournament.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.279, which ranked 34th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.151
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.796
|3.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.224
|1.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.419
|-1.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.753
|4.629
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-5
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.