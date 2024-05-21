Tom Whitney betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished 33rd in that event.

Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086. He finished 13th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.463 mark ranked 33rd in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.134, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.