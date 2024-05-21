Tom Whitney betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
At the Myrtle Beach Classic, Tom Whitney struggled, missing the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is looking for better results in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In the past five years, this is Whitney's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Whitney's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Whitney has an average finish of 68th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Whitney hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 68th.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
- Tom Whitney has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging -1.402 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -4.871 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 (54th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.4 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 111th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.117, while he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.32%.
- On the greens, Whitney has delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR, while he ranks 165th with a putts-per-round average of 29.56. He has broken par 23.96% of the time (123rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|293.4
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|66.32%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.56
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.96%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.84%
|17.71%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney has participated in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Whitney has 82 points, placing him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.463 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.134, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.245
|0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.117
|-1.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.636
|-2.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.224
|-1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.732
|-4.871
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
