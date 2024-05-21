Tom Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.614.

Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that event, he finished 17th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.347 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.