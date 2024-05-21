Tom Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Tom Kim hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 26th-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Kim's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.602 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 0.975 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.106 this season, which ranks 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 107th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.072, while he ranks 88th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.05%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 111th. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|293.6
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|66.05%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|28.93
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|103
|24.81%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|16.17%
|16.94%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- As of now, Kim has collected 372 points, which ranks him 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.614.
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that event, he finished 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.347 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.106
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.072
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.006
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.012
|1.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.196
|0.975
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-6
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.