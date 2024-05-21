PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Tom Kim hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 26th-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Kim's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.602 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 0.975 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.106 this season, which ranks 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 107th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.072, while he ranks 88th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.05%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 111th. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125293.6295.6
    Greens in Regulation %8866.05%66.39%
    Putts Per Round11128.9328.7
    Par Breakers10324.81%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance13516.17%16.94%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • As of now, Kim has collected 372 points, which ranks him 79th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.614.
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.347 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.106-0.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.072-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.0060.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0121.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.1960.975

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-650

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.