Tom Hoge betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.479.

Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315 (he finished 18th in that event).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257). That ranked No. 1 in the field.