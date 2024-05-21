Tom Hoge betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
When he hits the links May 23-26, Tom Hoge will try to build upon his last performance in the Charles Schwab Challenge. In 2023, he shot 3-over and placed 52nd at Colonial Country Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Hoge's average finish has been 45th, and his average score even-par, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Hoge's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|5/26/2022
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|5/27/2021
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|6/11/2020
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|5/23/2019
|40
|70-69-71-72
|+2
|5/24/2018
|42
|69-66-72-69
|-4
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of 1.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging 3.790 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101 this season, which ranks 114th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge has a 0.990 mark (second on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoge has registered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR, while he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He has broken par 28.51% of the time (20th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.0
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|69.08%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.45
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|20
|28.51%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.47%
|11.67%
Hoge's best finishes
- Although Hoge hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Hoge has 1008 points, ranking him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.479.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315 (he finished 18th in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.101
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.990
|2.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.313
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.294
|1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.869
|3.790
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-7
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
