Tom Hoge betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    When he hits the links May 23-26, Tom Hoge will try to build upon his last performance in the Charles Schwab Challenge. In 2023, he shot 3-over and placed 52nd at Colonial Country Club.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Hoge's average finish has been 45th, and his average score even-par, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Hoge's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20235266-74-69-74+3
    5/26/2022MC75-69+4
    5/27/2021MC75-68+3
    6/11/2020MC72-74+6
    5/23/20194070-69-71-72+2
    5/24/20184269-66-72-69-4

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of 1.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging 3.790 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101 this season, which ranks 114th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge has a 0.990 mark (second on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoge has registered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR, while he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He has broken par 28.51% of the time (20th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.0297.6
    Greens in Regulation %2469.08%67.22%
    Putts Per Round4828.4527.8
    Par Breakers2028.51%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.47%11.67%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Although Hoge hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Hoge has 1008 points, ranking him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.479.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.1010.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9902.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.313-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2941.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8693.790

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-780

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

