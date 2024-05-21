Thomas Detry betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.809. In that tournament, he finished 28th.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.117 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702 (he finished second in that event).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.285, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.