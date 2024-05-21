PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Thomas Detry shot 1-under and placed 21st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Detry has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 21st.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Detry's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232170-68-71-70-1

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 3.371 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Detry is averaging 6.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry sports a -0.210 average that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, while he averages 28.19 putts per round (21st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance58301.9304.3
    Greens in Regulation %7366.52%64.20%
    Putts Per Round2128.1927.5
    Par Breakers430.63%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.56%9.26%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
    • Currently, Detry ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1010 points.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.809. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.117 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.285, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
    • Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2371.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.2100.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.1800.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.6023.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4506.108

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-10313

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.