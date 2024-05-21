Thomas Detry betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Thomas Detry shot 1-under and placed 21st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Detry has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 21st.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Detry's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 3.371 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Detry is averaging 6.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry sports a -0.210 average that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, while he averages 28.19 putts per round (21st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|301.9
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|66.52%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.19
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|4
|30.63%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.56%
|9.26%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- Currently, Detry ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1010 points.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.809. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.117 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702 (he finished second in that event).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.285, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
- Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.237
|1.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.210
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.180
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.602
|3.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.450
|6.108
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-10
|313
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
