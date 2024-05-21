Sungjae Im betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that event).

Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 12th in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.