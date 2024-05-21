Sungjae Im betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
In his last competition, Sungjae Im missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He'll be after a better result May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Im's average finish has been 13th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Im last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Im's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|5/26/2022
|15
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|5/27/2021
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|6/11/2020
|10
|66-69-67-67
|-11
|5/23/2019
|MC
|72-72
|+4
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging -1.015 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.399 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.371 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.193.
- On the greens, Im's -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 123rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 51st. He has broken par 24.80% of the time (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|292.7
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|62.74%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.46
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|104
|24.80%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.69%
|13.10%
Im's best finishes
- Im has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Im has 896 points, ranking him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that event).
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.371
|1.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.193
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.131
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.117
|-1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.193
|0.399
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
