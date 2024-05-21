PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    In his last competition, Sungjae Im missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He'll be after a better result May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Im's average finish has been 13th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Im last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Im's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC72-70+2
    5/26/20221570-70-67-70-3
    5/27/2021MC71-71+2
    6/11/20201066-69-67-67-11
    5/23/2019MC72-72+4

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging -1.015 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.399 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.371 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.193.
    • On the greens, Im's -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 123rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 51st. He has broken par 24.80% of the time (104th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133292.7295.8
    Greens in Regulation %15162.74%59.92%
    Putts Per Round5128.4629.2
    Par Breakers10424.80%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.69%13.10%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Im has 896 points, ranking him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3711.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.193-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.131-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.117-1.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1930.399

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

