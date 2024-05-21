Si Woo Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).