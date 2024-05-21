1H AGO
Si Woo Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished 29th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2023.
Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last six trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kim has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 48th.
- In 2023, Kim finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|5/27/2021
|W/D
|72
|+2
|6/11/2020
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|5/23/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|5/24/2018
|66
|69-73-65-73
|E
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging -2.572 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Kim .
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 137th, while his 75.9% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.629 mark (12th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 25.96% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|291.8
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|67.80%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.65
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|72
|25.96%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.68%
|12.04%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times (92.9%).
- Currently, Kim sits 26th in the FedExCup standings with 941 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.462
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.629
|3.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.303
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.473
|-2.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.922
|2.023
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.