Si Woo Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Si Woo Kim seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished 29th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2023.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last six trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kim has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 48th.
    • In 2023, Kim finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232967-70-70-73E
    5/27/2021W/D72+2
    6/11/2020MC69-72+1
    5/23/2019MC72-75+7
    5/24/20186669-73-65-73E

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging -2.572 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 137th, while his 75.9% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.629 mark (12th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 25.96% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137291.8296.4
    Greens in Regulation %4267.80%63.58%
    Putts Per Round7728.6528.6
    Par Breakers7225.96%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance811.68%12.04%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times (92.9%).
    • Currently, Kim sits 26th in the FedExCup standings with 941 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4620.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6293.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.3030.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.473-2.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9222.023

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

