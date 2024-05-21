Sepp Straka betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Straka has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Straka has an average of 1.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.