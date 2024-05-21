Sepp Straka betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka placed 29th in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a even-par on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Straka has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of even-par.
- In 2023, Straka finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Straka's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|5/27/2021
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|6/11/2020
|MC
|66-73
|-1
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of 1.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 2.899 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.2 yards) ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 65th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.216, while he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.87%.
- On the greens, Straka's -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 22.97% of the time (144th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|291.2
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|67.87%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.11
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.97%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.66%
|12.50%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has participated in 13 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Straka, who has 952 points, currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.198.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.458 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.282
|0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.216
|2.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.325
|-2.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.018
|1.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.156
|2.899
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.