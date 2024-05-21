PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sepp Straka betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Sepp Straka placed 29th in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a even-par on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Straka has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of even-par.
    • In 2023, Straka finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Straka's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232969-71-70-70E
    5/27/2021MC68-74+2
    6/11/2020MC66-73-1

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of 1.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 2.899 in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.2 yards) ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 65th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.216, while he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.87%.
    • On the greens, Straka's -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 22.97% of the time (144th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145291.2293.9
    Greens in Regulation %4067.87%64.58%
    Putts Per Round13229.1128.4
    Par Breakers14422.97%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.66%12.50%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has participated in 13 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Straka, who has 952 points, currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.198.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.458 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2820.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2162.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.325-2.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0181.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1562.899

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

