Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.

Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.247. In that event, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that event.