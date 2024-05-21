Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Scottie Scheffler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed third at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- Scheffler last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing third with a score of 7-under.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Scheffler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|5/26/2022
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-16
|5/27/2021
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|6/11/2020
|55
|68-69-69-73
|-1
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished first three times while also earning four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including four finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
- Scottie Scheffler has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 12.679 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.953, which ranks best on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 73rd, and his 74.1% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 1.425. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.50%.
- On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 99th on TOUR, while he ranks 14th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08. He has broken par 32.62% of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.0
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.50%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.08
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|32.62%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|7.98%
|6.67%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has come away with four wins along with seven top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 11 times (100%).
- As of now, Scheffler has compiled 4106 points, which ranks him first in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.247. In that event, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that event.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.953
|4.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.425
|6.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.425
|1.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.010
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.813
|12.679
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-10
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
