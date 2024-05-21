PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Scottie Scheffler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed third at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2023.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 20th.
    • Scheffler last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing third with a score of 7-under.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Scheffler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023367-67-72-67-7
    5/26/2022266-65-68-72-16
    5/27/2021MC70-73+3
    6/11/20205568-69-69-73-1

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished first three times while also earning four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including four finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
    • Scottie Scheffler has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 12.679 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scheffler .

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.953, which ranks best on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 73rd, and his 74.1% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 1.425. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.50%.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 99th on TOUR, while he ranks 14th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08. He has broken par 32.62% of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73300.0307.1
    Greens in Regulation %174.50%71.11%
    Putts Per Round1428.0827.7
    Par Breakers132.62%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance17.98%6.67%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has come away with four wins along with seven top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 11 times (100%).
    • As of now, Scheffler has compiled 4106 points, which ranks him first in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.247. In that event, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9534.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.4256.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.4251.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting990.0100.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.81312.679

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge367-67-72-67-7163
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-68-67-6200
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-10191

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

