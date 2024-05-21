Samuel Stevens betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.453). That ranked 15th in the field.