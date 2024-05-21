PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 after a 10th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Stevens finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Stevens' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232971-66-72-71E

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of 2.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 3.161 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280, which ranks 48th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 31st, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 148th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.380, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.15%.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 28.26% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance31306.2308.6
    Greens in Regulation %6067.15%68.89%
    Putts Per Round7728.6528.5
    Par Breakers2528.26%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.01%11.11%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • While Stevens hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • With 279 points, Stevens currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.453). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2801.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.380-2.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1561.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2502.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3063.161

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.