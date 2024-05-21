Samuel Stevens betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 after a 10th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his most recent competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Stevens finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in recent years (in 2023).
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Stevens' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of 2.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 3.161 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280, which ranks 48th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 31st, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 148th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.380, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.15%.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 28.26% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|306.2
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|67.15%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.65
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|25
|28.26%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.01%
|11.11%
Stevens' best finishes
- While Stevens hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- With 279 points, Stevens currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.453). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.280
|1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.380
|-2.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.156
|1.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.250
|2.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.306
|3.161
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.