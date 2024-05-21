Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Robert MacIntyre hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club after an eighth-place finish in the PGA Championship, which was his last competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- MacIntyre is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
MacIntyre's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
- MacIntyre is averaging 2.111 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging 3.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre sports a 0.065 mark (84th on TOUR).
- On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|299.6
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|67.54%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.21
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|134
|23.54%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.91%
|12.15%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, MacIntyre has 411 points, placing him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.142 mark ranked third in the field.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.895. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.290
|1.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.065
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.047
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.077
|2.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.325
|3.177
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
