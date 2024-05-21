Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.142 mark ranked third in the field.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.895. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.