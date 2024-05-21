PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chesson Hadley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Chesson Hadley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He took 23rd at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2020.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Hadley's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2020, he finished 23rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Hadley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/11/20202370-68-64-70-8
    5/23/20193167-72-71-71+1
    5/24/20182071-71-65-67-6

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hadley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 14-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hadley is averaging 1.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.107 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley has a -0.147 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 15th on TOUR, while he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 27.98% of the time (31st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97297.6301.7
    Greens in Regulation %6966.67%63.89%
    Putts Per Round11829.0029.1
    Par Breakers3127.98%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.67%18.52%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Hadley has compiled 175 points, which ranks him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.826. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.018 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1070.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.147-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.069-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5150.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4071.039

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4367-70-72-75-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2466-65-70-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

