60M AGO
Chesson Hadley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Chesson Hadley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He took 23rd at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2020.
Latest odds for Hadley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Hadley's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2020, he finished 23rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Hadley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/11/2020
|23
|70-68-64-70
|-8
|5/23/2019
|31
|67-72-71-71
|+1
|5/24/2018
|20
|71-71-65-67
|-6
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hadley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 14-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hadley is averaging 1.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Hadley .
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.107 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley has a -0.147 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 15th on TOUR, while he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 27.98% of the time (31st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|297.6
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.67%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.00
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|31
|27.98%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.67%
|18.52%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Hadley has compiled 175 points, which ranks him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.826. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.018 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.107
|0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.147
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.069
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.515
|0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.407
|1.039
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.