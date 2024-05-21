Chesson Hadley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that event).

Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.826. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.018 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.