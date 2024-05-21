Sami Valimaki betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.916 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished second in that event.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469 (he finished 54th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.