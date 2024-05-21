Sami Valimaki betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament, Sami Valimaki missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He'll be after a better outcome May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In the past five years, this is Valimaki's first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 50th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Valimaki has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has an average of -1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.239 (57th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.1 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.021.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR, while he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 23.78% of the time (129th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.1
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.45%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.00
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|129
|23.78%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.28%
|14.68%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.
- Currently, Valimaki sits 84th in the FedExCup standings with 342 points.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.916 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.239
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.021
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.109
|1.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.087
|-1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.065
|-0.292
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.