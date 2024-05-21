PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    In his most recent tournament, Sami Valimaki missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He'll be after a better outcome May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In the past five years, this is Valimaki's first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Valimaki has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Sami Valimaki has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has an average of -1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Valimaki .

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.239 (57th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.1 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.021.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR, while he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 23.78% of the time (129th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.1291.3
    Greens in Regulation %10265.45%62.70%
    Putts Per Round11829.0029.1
    Par Breakers12923.78%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.28%14.68%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.
    • Currently, Valimaki sits 84th in the FedExCup standings with 342 points.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.916 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2390.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.021-0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.1091.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.087-1.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.065-0.292

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7667-70-76-73+6--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6876-68-70-79+9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.