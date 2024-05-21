PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Ryder betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Sam Ryder will compete May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he finished 26th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 10-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over the last four times Ryder has played the Charles Schwab Challenge, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Ryder missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Ryder's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC74-70+4
    5/26/2022MC69-73+2
    5/27/2021MC72-74+6
    6/11/2020MC76-71+7

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 290.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of -1.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -1.872 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.366 this season (160th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.5 yards) ranks 169th, while his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder owns a 0.451 mark (25th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, while he averages 28.65 putts per round (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169286.5290.2
    Greens in Regulation %7766.37%64.93%
    Putts Per Round7728.6528.9
    Par Breakers4727.03%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.47%15.63%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 14 tournaments).
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • With 234 points, Ryder currently sits 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder produced his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 28th in the field at 1.159. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.366-1.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4512.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.268-1.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.244-1.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.061-1.872

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

