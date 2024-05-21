Sam Ryder betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Sam Ryder will compete May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he finished 26th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 10-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over the last four times Ryder has played the Charles Schwab Challenge, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Ryder missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Ryder's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|5/26/2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|5/27/2021
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|6/11/2020
|MC
|76-71
|+7
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 44th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 290.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of -1.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -1.872 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.366 this season (160th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.5 yards) ranks 169th, while his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder owns a 0.451 mark (25th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, while he averages 28.65 putts per round (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|286.5
|290.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|66.37%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.65
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|47
|27.03%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.47%
|15.63%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
- With 234 points, Ryder currently sits 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder produced his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 28th in the field at 1.159. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.366
|-1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.451
|2.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.268
|-1.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.244
|-1.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.061
|-1.872
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.