Sam Ryder betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 44th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.

Sam Ryder has averaged 290.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ryder has an average of -1.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.