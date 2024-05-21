PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    S.H. Kim hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 63rd-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Kim has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC75-72+7

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top five once.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.016 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 3.932 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.154 this season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 65th, while his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.285 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages 27.72 putts per round (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65300.6306.2
    Greens in Regulation %17161.11%60.83%
    Putts Per Round627.7226.9
    Par Breakers5326.62%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.68%10.56%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 70.6%.
    • With 279 points, Kim currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.854 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1540.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.285-0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.4080.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3873.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3553.932

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-17

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

