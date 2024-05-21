S.H. Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044 (he finished fourth in that event).

Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.854 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.