S.H. Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
S.H. Kim hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 63rd-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Kim has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+7
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top five once.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.016 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 3.932 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.154 this season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 65th, while his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.285 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages 27.72 putts per round (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|300.6
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|61.11%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.72
|26.9
|Par Breakers
|53
|26.62%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.68%
|10.56%
Kim's best finishes
- While Kim has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 70.6%.
- With 279 points, Kim currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044 (he finished fourth in that event).
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.854 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.154
|0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.285
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.408
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.387
|3.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.355
|3.932
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.