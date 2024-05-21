Ryan Palmer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last seven appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Palmer has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In 2023, Palmer failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Palmer's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|5/26/2022
|40
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|5/27/2021
|32
|74-66-68-69
|-3
|6/11/2020
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|5/23/2019
|6
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|5/24/2018
|MC
|73-77
|+10
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 61st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Palmer has an average finishing position of 61st in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Palmer has an average of -2.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -3.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.300 this season, which ranks 42nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer ranks 150th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.388, while he ranks 162nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.27%.
- On the greens, Palmer's -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 177th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|299.3
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|62.27%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|28.88
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|112
|24.54%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|17.13%
|17.01%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer, who has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Palmer has 34 points, placing him 189th in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.759 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.500.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer put up his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.269, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 54th in the field (he finished 54th in that event).
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.300
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.388
|-1.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.017
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.686
|-2.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.757
|-3.237
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
