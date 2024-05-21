Ryan Palmer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.759 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.500.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer put up his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.269, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.